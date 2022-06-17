“Sikhala tried to flee arrest”

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala breached a High Court order that bars him from posting any content on various social media platforms and addressing gatherings using words or gestures that are likely to incite people to commit public violence when he allegedly posted a video urging members of his party to cause violence that recently rocked Nyatsime in Beatrice.

Sikhala, who is jointly charged with CCC Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Sithole on incitement to commit public violence, is said to have breached the bail condition imposed by the High Court in 2020 on another case where he is facing the same charges.

The matter is still pending at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Detective Sergeant Gift Mutamba, an investigating officer handling the case, said this in court while testifying in Sikhala and Sithole’s ongoing bail application.

“Pending finalisation of this matter the appellant shall not address any gathering, WhatsApp group or virtual meetings using words or gestures likely to incite others to commit acts of violence,” he said.

Det Sgt Mutamba also said that Sikhala attempted to flee when the police visited him at his place of residence with the intention to arrest him.