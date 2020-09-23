Scribe Muzari laid to rest

Herald Reporter

Herald entertainment editor Godwin Muzari, who died last week, was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park in Harare yesterday.

Muzari died in a case of suspected suicide at his Waterfalls home.

Mourners, including prominent figures in the arts industry, came to pay their last respects to the award-winning arts writer.

Colleagues described his demise as a loss to the journalism profession.

Speaking on behalf of The Herald Editor Hatred Zenenga at the funeral service held at the Muzari family home in Glen Norah A yesterday, his deputy Lovemore Mataire said although he had worked with Muzari for a short period, he was a talented journalist with an inimitable style of writing.

“We used to call him ‘Godfather’ because of his exceptional journalistic competence. I remember he wrote an article on Leonard Dembo’s mother, which resulted in the outpouring of sympathy and material contributions towards the welfare of the late musician’s mother. This was Goddy, his articles connected with readers. His heart was always compassionate for the downtrodden,” Mataire said.

He described the late Muzari as a jovial and ever-smiling individual.

“We are shocked and pained by Godwin’s death as we least anticipated his departure. However, we feel that the Muzari family can be consoled by the fact that Godwin was no longer just a member of the Muzari family, but was now also part of the Zimpapers family and the nation. What he wrote impacted the whole country. No one is going to write in the manner Muzari used to write. We are going to dearly miss his writing and its impact on our readers,” added Mataire.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe director Nicholas Moyo said there is still disbelief in the arts industry over Muzari’s death.

“Godwin was a prolific arts writer and made a difference in our industry. He even won a NJAMA award for his contribution to the arts industry, this shows he was well versed in arts reporting,” said Mr Moyo.

“As the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe some few years later we gave him a NAMA award which is the most premier award in this country which is for appreciating hard work. Muzari was not afraid of covering controversial issues, but remained ethical in his execution of duty.”

Muzari is survived by his wife and three children.