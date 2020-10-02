Breaking News
School holiday cut to 2 weeks

02 Oct, 2020
0 Comments
School holiday cut to 2 weeks Minister Mutsvangwa

The Herald

Herald Reporter

The December school holidays have been cut to two weeks, with schools breaking up on Friday December 18 and reopening for the first term on Monday January 4 next year.

Announcing the dates yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said that schools were implementing remedial solutions to ensure all pupils could catch-up after the six months break needed to fight Covid-19

“Presently, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is seized with finalising catch-up learning strategies for learners so that they make up the time lost during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Bearing in mind that our children have not been in class for 6 months, those who are writing national examinations are receiving accelerated catch-up learning to prepare for their exams.

“Measures are under way for Phase 2 and 3 learners to also hit the ground running, through remedial support programmes,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said, the accelerated catch-up learning and remedial support programmes are part of immediate, short-term, medium-term and long-term measures to counter the obvious and hidden impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on our learners.

Meanwhile, in a ministerial statement in the National Assembly yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema implored teachers on an industrial action to be realistic in their claim of incapacitation.

“We understand some teachers have cited incapacitation, but a teacher cannot have received his or her salary and be unable to report to work even on the first day. Where will be the rationale for Government to continue paying an employee who is giving no service at all?

“I would like to urge teachers to reflect and ensure that we find each other,” said Minister Mathema.

