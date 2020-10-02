Galatasaray gamble on Ibrox result for Nakamba move

TURKISH giants, Galatasaray, are still desperate to secure Zimbabwe international midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, before the European transfer window closes on Monday.

The Istanbul-based club’s officials were waiting for the outcome of their UEFA Europa League play-off match, against Scottish side Rangers last night, to make their big move.

The club believe should they qualify, for the group stages of the tournament, they will need Nakamba to help them in their European adventure.

But should they fail, they could do with the players they have for their domestic campaign.

Nakamba made his first league appearance of the season, for Aston Villa, on Monday, as an 87th minute substitute in the victory at Fulham.

He has featured regularly in the Carabao Cup campaign.

A victory over Rangers at Ibrox late last night, according to media reports in Turkey, would push the Galatasaray to make a last-ditch effort to try and get Nakamba on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal will include the option of getting him permanently next year.

Galatasaray boss, Fatih Terim, is a fan of Nakamba, who cost Villa around £11m last summer and still has four years left to run on his contract.

Despite England midfielder, Ross Barkley, now coming through the Villa door, and adding to what was already stern competition, it remains to be seen whether Villa would accept to part with the Zimbabwe international.

Barkley likely to compete with Conor Hourihane and John McGinn in spots further forward in the midfield.

Nakamba, who only arrived at the club last summer, is the most natural cover, and competition, for first-choice holding midfielder Douglas Luiz of Brazil.

Villa manager, Dean Smith, named Nakamba in his team’s first XI for their Carabao Cup match against Championship side Stoke City at Villa Park.

Nakamba’s former Villa teammate, Mbwana Samatta, has already moved to Galatasaray rivals Fenerbahçe.

“Fenerbahçe is one of the biggest clubs in the world,’’ he said yesterday. ‘’I am very happy to be here and they chose me. It is very difficult to say no when Fenerbahçe asks you.

“A club with big and fantastic fans, every player’s dream is to be here.

“My style of play is I am a fast, and agile, football player. If I say everything here, I will tell the opponents everything. The most important thing for me is to score.

“It gives me pleasure to score goals and contribute to the team. Everyone expects me to score goals, in every match, but the situation of the team is more important than me. The team gets three points in each match and I would be very unhappy if I don’t score.

“I want to give my all, I would be very happy if we were champions, I want to give everything to my team, not to concentrate on just being the scorer.

“I hope I can be an important player for my team.’’

The Tanzanian international said he has been warmly accepted by his new teammates.

“From the first moment I joined this team, there was a very nice atmosphere for me,’’ he said. ‘’I never had the impression that there were some new players.

“Everyone has adapted very quickly here. The players know that the club needs them. That’s why everyone had to adapt quickly.

“We all need to be 100 percent ready when the league starts.

“I don’t feel any pressure on me.’’

Samatta, who is also a Muslim, also took time to discuss his foundation back home in Tanzania.

“I am a human being, too, as a person, I know how important it is to help people in need,’’ he said.

“Maybe, God chose me for this. Many people cannot find food to eat.

“As a Muslim, we must always help. I’m trying to be a good person. There are people in difficult conditions so we can share. To be honest, I know the importance of sharing very well.

‘’There are no Tanzanian players who have achieved the success I have achieved.

“I was playing in a small team on the street, then I transferred to Congo, maybe God chose this path for me. I’m trying to help people who don’t have the means.

“Rather than talent, God chose me, and he determined who I am today.

“Most of the time I try to be positive, there are times when I get angry, I am also a person but I always try to be positive and happy.

“I don’t want to put negativity around me. Fenerbahçe have a lot of supporters from Tanzania and Tanzanians, who love football, will support Fenerbahçe. I am the captain of the national team. I see a lot of support from them.’’ — Sports Reporter/BirminghamLive/Sozcu/Sport Witness.