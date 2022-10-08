Sanctions: President salutes African leaders

The President shares a lighter moment with retired Justice Selo Nare after the Political Actors Dialogue meeting at State House in Harare yesterday. — Pictures: Innocent Makawa

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday thanked African leaders that stood in solidarity with Zimbabwe in its fight against illegal sanctions imposed on the country and used the platform offered by the recently held United Nations General Assembly in New York to call for their removal.

He expressed his appreciation when he met principals of parties in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) at State House yesterday with MDC-Alliance president Mr Douglas Mwonzora formally joining POLAD yesterday and being welcomed by the President.

Many issues, including climate change, the President said, had been discussed at the UN General Assembly with Zimbabwe taking advantage of the platform to call for the removal of the two decades-long sanctions regime against the country.

“Our call for the removal of sanctions was also echoed by Sadc member States as well as the AU Chairperson, President Macky Sall of Senegal, which is a sign of solidarity.

“Therefore, let me express my heartfelt gratitude to the African leaders that have spoken passionately on the issue of removal of sanctions. Eleven Heads of State expressed themselves against the imposition of sanctions,” he said.

He said South African President Cyril Rhamaphosa recently engaged the US administration and outlined how the sanctions against Zimbabwe had affected Sadc as a whole.

He called on POLAD principals to join the nation in commemorating the Sadc Anti-Sanctions Day on October 25.

“As you may be aware, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of the Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights (Ms Alena Douhan) formally presented her report at the 51st Session of the Human Rights Council asserting that the illegal economic sanctions imposed on our country are not justifiable. This nullifies the Western rhetoric that the sanctions are targeted.

“POLAD’s participation during the UN Special Rapporteur’s visit has not gone unnoticed and this is evidenced in her report. The Special Rapporteur has recommended the lifting of the unilateral sanctions in line with the principles of international law,” she said.

Turning to the economy, the President said the last time that the principals had met, nation was under siege by unscrupulous economic saboteurs that were constantly hiking prices as part of a wider political plot to destabilise the nation.

He thanked POLAD for its contribution to alleviate the challenge especially during the currency indaba where they brought meaningful proposals to stabilise the currency.

“My Government’s intention is to foster development for the people of Zimbabwe anchored on the strength of our own currency. In this regard, the introduction of gold coins into the market has provided investment alternative as a store of value.

“My Government shall endeavour to make the gold coins accessible to everyone by way of producing smaller value coins as we move forward with our thrust not to leave anyone behind,” President Mnangagwa said.

The various economic reforms adopted by Government had stabilised the economy with the gap between the official and parallel rate narrowing.

The President said the demand for energy had risen significantly due to increased economic activity with Government making frantic efforts to increase power generation.

He told the POLAD principals that Hwange 7 and 8 expansion were on course with Unit 7 set for commissioning next month while Unit 8 will come on board in March next year.

They will each add 300 MW to the grid.

“In the same vein, I am delighted to inform you that Invictus’ exploring for natural gas and oil in Muzarabani, upon confirmation, will lower the prices of energy in the country.

“In light of this development my Government has started crafting policies for value addition in this sector,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President also said as the country approach the 2023 harmonised elections, all political parties should desist from violence.

“I therefore urge you as political actors to preach the gospel of peace, denounce hate speech and any malice that will tarnish the credibility of our democracy. Consequently, there is need to ensure the Electoral Code of Conduct is adhered to throughout the election cycle,” he said.

On the forthcoming, cropping season, he said preparations were on course with Government targeting to provide inputs to 3,5 million households through the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

POLAD spokesperson, Professor Lovemore Madhuku thanked the President for finding time to meet them.

“We respect this framework which is an opportunity for us to show that we can work together as one family regardless of our differences.

“We also appreciate the interventions that you made and the leadership you provided on the issues we have raised,” Prof Madhuku said.

He said some of the issues they raised where on amendments to the Electoral Act, governance and re-engagement and also reiterated calls for the removal of sanctions.

Mr Mwonzora said: “We are not here to impose anything as the MDC, we have always said the problems facing this country can be resolved via dialogue and dialogue must be encouraged and this is dialogue not to share State power but dialogue so that we institute political, economic and social reforms, which are beneficial to the people.”