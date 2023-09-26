SAA eyes rich pickings at tourism expo

SOUTH African Airways (SAA) said on Monday it expected to generate good business at the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo next month.

In a statement, airline country manager, Julia Rewayi, said the tourism industry was growing in the region, and the expo offered an opportunity to showcase SAA’s services and products.

The expo will be held from October 12 to 14.

As part of the South African contingent, nine South African provinces and companies will also take part in the expo, Zimbabwe’s premier tourism marketing event.

“We celebrate the fact that both South Africa and Zimbabwe experienced significant increases in tourist arrivals in 2022. South Africa registered over half a million visitors from Zimbabwe, while Zimbabwe received over 230 000 tourists from South Africa,” Rewayi said.

“These numbers underscore the symbiotic trade relations that exist between the two countries, which are exceptional for the aviation sector. SAA has historically played a critical role in providing air access and strengthening these relationships”.

She said the expo provided an excellent opportunity for SAA to showcase its services, including extensive regional and international network.

“South African Airways takes pride in taking part in this remarkable event and looks forward to actively contributing to the success of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo,” said Rewayi. — New Ziana