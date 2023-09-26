Lithium firms form association

Michael Tome Business Reporter

LOCAL lithium companies have officially launched an association aimed at promoting the development of the industry.

The Association of Chinese New Energy Miners (ACNEM) is critical to enhance communication between the lithium miners and local stakeholders including the Government while safeguarding the rights and interests of its members.

Entities involved in the initiative include Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, Sabi Star Mine, Gwanda Lithium, Sinomine Bikita Minerals Spodumene Project, Kamativi Lithium Project, and Global Platinum Resources.

Addressing delegates at the official launch ceremony, Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda said: “It is pleasing to note that as Zimbabwe we host various battery minerals that include lithium, graphite, nickel, and cobalt. The development of these resources will contribute significantly to the country’s vision of becoming a prosperous Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030.

“Chinese companies are at the forefront of new energy technology, and they have a wealth of experience in developing and operating new energy projects. This Association will bring together Chinese and Zimbabwean companies to work together to develop Zimbabwe’s new energy sector. The Association of Chinese New Energy Miners in Zimbabwe is a welcome addition to the Zimbabwean business community,” said Minister Soda.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Zhou Ding said the establishment of the association would boost Zimbabwe’s new energy sector.

“I believe that the association will also serve as a bridge to facilitate China-Zimbabwe cooperation in the new energy mining sector, encourage its members to better practice corporate social responsibility, protect their legitimate rights and interests, and push for the healthy, sustainable and high-quality development of Chinese mining companies in Zimbabwe,” Ambassador Ding said.

Ambassador Ding said the mining industry output has increased to US$9,8 billion in 2022 from US$2, 9 billion in 2017. ACNEM president Mr Wang Zhenhua said Zimbabwe was poised to become an important player in the global new energy industry supply chain.

“Currently, Chinese-funded lithium mining companies are the main ones. In the following stage, we will do our best to recruit various types of lithium mining companies in Zimbabwe, such as locally-owned lithium mines, other capital-funded lithium mining companies, and upstream and downstream companies. We will work together to seek common development.

“Encourage member companies to expand and strengthen business and dig into the downstream chain, support value addition, and extend industrial chain when and where conditions allow. Create more jobs and social wealth for Zimbabwe and promote greater development of the mining industry,” said Mr Zhenhua.