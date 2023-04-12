SA Senior National Swimming Champs begin

Sports Reporter

THE South Africa Senior National Swimming Championships get underway this morning in Gqeberha with several Zimbabwean swimmers up for competition in various events.

The 200m freestyle will see Tori Dawe and Mkhuseli Mahobele competing in the women’s section while Ryan Franceys and Tichatonga Makaya compete in the men’s category Jayden De Swart, Liam O’Hara and Cory Werrett are up for the men’s 100m breaststroke. In the women’s section, Zimbabwe will be represented by Donata Katai and Olivia Arccosi.

Benjamin Rorke will also take to the pool in the men 100m backstroke.

The five-day event runs until Sunday.