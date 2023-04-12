PNL games set for Harare this weekend

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Netball League resumes this weekend in Harare after taking a break for the Easter holidays.

The league games are played after every two weeks in clusters, and the third round of matches was initially scheduled for last weekend in Beitbridge.

However, it was postponed to this Saturday due to the Easter holidays.

PNL secretary general Liberty Mhizha confirmed Saturday’s matches as well as the change of venue from Beitbridge to Harare.

Saturday

Fixtures

Platinum Queens vs ZDF Queens, Platinum Queens vs Harare City, Platinum Queens vs Rhinos, Platinum Queens vs Zupco, ZDF Queens vs Harare City, ZDF Queens vs Zupco, GreenFuel vs Ngezi Platinum, GreenFuel vs Rhinos, GreenFuel vs Mutare City, Mutare City vs Zupco, GreenFuel vs Harare District, Ngezi Platinum vs Beitbridge Border Queens, Ngezi Platinum vs Rhinos, Ngezi Platinum vs Zupco, Beitbridge Border Queens vs Harare City, Harare City vs Harare District, Harare City vs Zupco, Beitbridge Border Queens vs Rhinos, Beitbridge Border Queens vs Mutare City, Beitbridge Border Queens vs Harare District, Harare District vs Zupco.