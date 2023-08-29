Ruling on Biti’s application for discharge set for tomorrow

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti is tomorrow expected to deliver ruling in an application for discharge at the close of the State’s case by Tendai Biti in his assault case.

Biti, through his lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama notified the court in the previous sitting that he would file for discharge.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting businesswoman and investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court in 2020.

During the previous sitting, the State led by Deputy Prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza closed its case after leading evidence from a Trauma Centre doctor who attended to Mrs Aleshina after the assault.

In her testimony last month, the doctor told the court that Mrs Aleshina had visible pain and tenderness on her right shoulder region after she examined her.

She said if a person is stressed or threatened, she or he can faint or in worst scenario can suffer from a heart attack.