Fire guts Kadoma food outlet

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

HOT Plate food outlet in Kadoma was early this morning gutted by fire suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault.

According to witnesses, the fire was noticed by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers on patrol who then alerted the Kadoma City Fire Brigade.

The fire also affected nearby shops.

The crew, however, failed to douse the fire.

It is believed that the fire broke out as a result of a power surge.

“There was an electrical fault and subsequent power cut at around 01:45hrs. When the power was restored, the fire broke out,” said a security guard who works close to the area but declined to be identified.