Robbers who raped a pastor jailed

Court Correspondent

Four men from Epworth who broke into a pastor’s house in Dema and gang-raped her before robbing her of some valuables have been convicted.

The convicts were facing two counts of robbery and rape.

Ronald Mambo (32), Palace Gwinhi (30), Tinashe Nyamayaro (34) and Cuthbert Homakoma (32) were found guilty after a full trial by Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

For the rape charge, only Homakomana was convicted and sentenced to 16 years behind bars.

However, two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The whole gang was sentenced to eight years in jail for the first count of robbery and two years were suspended conditionally.

For the other count of robbery, only Nyamayaro was slapped with a six-year prison term and two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The sentences are running concurrently.

Prosecutor, Ms Trinity Nyandebvu proved to the court that on September 16, last year at around 11pm, the four criminals forcefully opened the complainant’s door and threatened to assault her with iron bars and knobkerries if she made any noise.

They demanded valuables and ransacked the house and robbed her of US$250 cash, an Acer laptop, two Tecno cellphones, a car battery, five blankets, exhaust sealer and groceries among other things.

The accused persons then ordered the complainant to drink a sour substance from a wild cat container and the complainant felt weak.

Homakoma then forcefully raped the complainant twice without using protection.

The complainant made a report to the police and was referred to the hospital where she was medically examined.

The court further heard that on December 8, 2021, information was received to the effect that Mambo and Gwinhi had been arrested on other charges.

After thorough questioning the two implicated the other two accomplices leading to their arrest.

Then on December 9 the four accused persons were placed on a formal identification parade and the complainant positively identified accused four (Homakoma) as the one who raped her on the day in question.

The identification parade was recorded by a static camera and the photos of the identification parade were produced as evidence in court.

Meanwhile on the third count, the complainant was Angella Makumire aged 23.

Allegations are that on September 26,2021 at around 0001hours, the four accused persons hatched a plan to rob the complainant.

They broke into the complainant’s tuck-shop armed with iron bars and knobkerries and threatened to assault her if she failed to comply with their demands.

They took away US$250 cash, a 32 inch television set, a cellphone and some groceries. She made a police report leading to the accused person’s arrest.

Only the television set was recovered.