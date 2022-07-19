Zanu PF mourns Chidawu

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

ZANU PF has expressed shock following the death of Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Oliver Chidawu.

Cde Chidawu collapsed and died this morning at his home.

He was 66.

Speaking on the passing on of Cde Chidawu at a press conference at Zanu PF headquarters this morning, Zanu PF Deputy national political commissar Cde Omega Hungwe described Cde Chidawu “as a loyal, patriotic and hardworking cadre”, saying his death is a great loss to the party and nation at large.

“We are saddened by the death of minister and politburo member, Cde Chidawu, I worked with him when he was young when he became a councillor and when he became Mayor of Harare. He later became a central committee member before becoming a minister. He was a loyal, patriotic and hardworking cadre, and as Harare Province this is a great loss to us. Whenever any among us had challenges we would go to him,” she said.

Zanu PF Harare Metropolitan Province chairman, Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa said Harare province has lost a fountain of wisdom.

“This is a sad day for Harare Metropolitan Province. This is the shocking and sad news we have received. We are saddened by this untimely death of our colleague. Cde Chidawu was a fountain of wisdom, a tireless mobiliser for the party, and a pillar of strength for all of us,” he said.

Senator Chidawu was born in 1954 and in 1984 became the youngest mayor in the history of Harare City Council at the age of 29.

A chartered engineer and entrepreneur, Senator Chidawu was chairman of African Banking Corporation Zimbabwe, non-executive chairman of Manders Group, and founder of Kuchi Group of Companies.

Senator Chidawu was also a major shareholder in Bitumen Construction. He was also a founding shareholder and director of Heritage Investment Bank which merged with First Merchant Bank in 1997.

He also sat on the board of Bindura Nickel Corporation Ltd.

He was also a director at Starafrica corporation, and was once the chairman at Pelhams Ltd and Zimplow Ltd.