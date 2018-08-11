Rising star goes for the treble

Cyril Taenda Mushambi

Upcoming Zimbabwean musical star Colonel MK is releasing three singles this year trending to Afro Pop tearing away his Jazz background.

Misheck Kawara (28) best known in music circles as Colonel MK has made up his mind switching from Afro Jazz genre to Afro Pop in a way to have a wider range of listeners. In one of the songs he was featured by the “My Chocolate” hit maker, Nesto.

His release comprises of tracks like, Mari, Nikkie featuring Nesto, and Murudo.

“Mari is a song based on a true story of my life, people I used to associate with just dumped me because they had a chance to upgrade their lives before I did,” said Colonel MK.

“And Nikkie describes the true African lady and defines her beauty and all of these, were produced by Maselo and Lazzie T of Bigtinx Records,” he added.

The 28-year-old said that he was inspired by the style of the late Same Mtukudzi and that made him take up the musical industry, “I was inspired by Sam Mtukudzi with his versatile guitar skills and his voice,” acknowledged Colonel MK.

Misheck Kawara started singing when he was a little boy, voicing in the choir with older people and grew to become a back vocalist of people like Benjamin Chidewe. He thought of going on his own in 2014 when he recorded his new album called Mhangwa yeupenyu which was a storming sign into the industry.

To boost his name and confidence in the industry, Colonel MK is planning to do collaborations with experienced artist, “I have other collaborations underway, one with Alexio Kawara and the other with Terry Africa, I say to all my fans keep on supporting me and I promise to release the best you can dream of,” campaigned the 28-year-old.

Colonel MK songs are available on YouTube and also at Oyos store.