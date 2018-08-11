Man U in winning start

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC . . . Manchester United skipper Paul Pogba lines up to take his penalty against Leicester City at Old Trafford last night - Mailonline

MANCHESTER. – Manchester United were not perfect in the opening game of the 2018-2019 English Premiership season last night, but came away with three points after a 2-1 win against a battling Leicester City.

Paul Pogba – wearing the captain’s armband – put the hosts ahead inside three minutes from the penalty spot following a handball by Daniel Amartey.

United had to wait until the last 10 minutes to make the points safe, and via an unlikely source – Luke Shaw slotting home for his first goal in senior football.

Jamie Vardy bundled home a close range consolation, but it was not enough as Claude Puel’s side headed home empty-handed.

Romelu Lukaku missed a sitter, with only the keeper to beat, in the 78th minute, while Alexis Sanchez had a very poor game.

Fixtures (all 4pm unless otherwise stated)

Today: Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1:30pm); Fulham v Crystal Palace; Huddersfield Town v Chelsea; Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion; Bournemouth v Cardiff City; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (6:30pm).

Tomorrow: Liverpool v West Ham United (2:30pm); Southampton v Burnley (2:30pm); Arsenal v Manchester City (5pm).