Rhumba extravaganza to set Glen View alight

Chenai Museta

Arts Correspondent

For a change, music lovers will tomorrow be treated to a rhumba experience with the genre’s finest entertainers coming together for a performance at the popular outdoor joint Werras Park in Glen View 1 tomorrow.

Diamond Musica, Jackie Mapanga and BV Labien, Juntal and Bev will all share the stage at the extravaganza which comes at a time music lovers are now mainly treated to dancehall, hiphop and sungura.

The show organisers told The Herald Arts yesterday that the gig is meant to accommodate a constituency that has been neglected.

The venue has hosted several high profile entertainers among them Alick Macheso, Winky D and Jah Prayzah and this time it will be the biggest names in rhumba.

“Rhumba has a huge following in the country and we are coming in to cater for that constituency. Most show organisers target other genres and rhumba lovers have been crying for such an opportunity.

“We have a strong line-up which we believe will do justice to entertain rhumba lovers,” Samuel “Boss Werras” Saungweme said.

Werras said this gig is part of their packed Christmas line-up in their quest to bring quality entertainment to the ghetto.

“The festive season is upon us and this is just but an introduction of what we have lined up for this season. We have had sungura, dancehall, contemporary and now we are having rhumba. We will have other events this festive season,” he said.

Diamond Musica front man Pitshou Lumiere is optimistic about the gig declaring “rhumba is here to stay” and calling all rhumba music lovers to attend in numbers.

“We are ready to rumble, the festival will be one of its kind and we promise our best show there. We call all our fans to show up in numbers. It will be an early Christmas present for all rhumba lovers.”

“Rhumba is here to stay and fans should look forward to the best acts ever. It’s a festival not to be missed,” he said.

Juntal of the Mutupo fame has promised fireworks at the gig which he described as the first extravaganza.

He has since shared a video drop on his social media pages promising his fans a memorable night.

Bev and her Angels will be representing the females on stage.

She is known for her extraordinary stage antics and she is also a rhumba musician in her own right with a number of songs under her belt.

She is not new on the big stage having attained notes from rhumba music legend Koffi Olomide having featured in one of his videos and shared the stage with him when he came to the country.

BV Labien have been in the game for a long-time and rhumba music lovers know what they are capable of doing on stage.

Their entertaining prowess is unquestionable.