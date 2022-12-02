Agric strategies yield fruits

Bulawayo Bureau

STRATEGIES by the Government to ensure national food security are paying dividends with the country having grain reserves lasting 11 months, making the Cabinet committee on imports redun- dant for more than a year.

Cabinet had in the past established a committee on food imports to manage how the country buys grain to supple- ment local production.

But the adoption of the Agriculture and Food System Strategy in 2020 has resulted in real transformation in the country’s agriculture.

The policy aims to create an US$8,2 billion agriculture economy by 2025 and guarantee national food security.

In an interview, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Develop- ment Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said following measures adopted in the agriculture sector, the country is eliminating imports.

“In 2020 in August, the President put in place a radical transformative strategy for the agriculture sector called the Agriculture and Food System Strat- egy in which we envisaged making this country food secure. Then we even had a Cabinet committee on food importa- tion and now that Cabinet committee last met more than a year ago because as we speak, we have 560 000 metric tonnes of grains in the Grain Marketing Board. That is enough to supply us for