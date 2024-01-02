Retired Senior Asst Comm Muderedzwa dies

Herald Reporter

Retired police Senior Assistant Commissioner, Ronald Muderedzwa, has died after battling a long illness.

He died this afternoon at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals aged 64.

His son, Lovemore Muderedzwa, confirmed the death.

“Born in 1959, he passed on 2 January 2024 at Parirenyatwa Hospital. He was sick for a long but became serious this month. He had lymphoma cancer,” he said.

Former Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi has described Rtd Senior Assistant Commissioner Ronald Muderedzwa as a man of utmost integrity and a consummate professional and gentleman.

“He was a pioneer in trying to get the ZRP to be a better organisation in service delivery,” he said.

Mourners are gathered in Gletwyn Surbub in Harare.