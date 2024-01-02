  • Today Tue, 02 Jan 2024

Retired Senior Asst Comm Muderedzwa dies

Retired Senior Asst Comm Muderedzwa dies Retired Senior Assistant Commissioner Ronald Muderedzwa

Herald Reporter

Retired police Senior Assistant Commissioner, Ronald Muderedzwa, has died after battling a long illness.

He died this afternoon at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals aged 64.

His son, Lovemore Muderedzwa, confirmed the death.

“Born in 1959, he passed on 2 January 2024 at Parirenyatwa Hospital. He was sick for a long but became serious this month. He had lymphoma cancer,” he said.

Former Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi has described Rtd Senior Assistant Commissioner Ronald Muderedzwa as a man of utmost integrity and a consummate professional and gentleman.

“He was a pioneer in trying to get the ZRP to be a better organisation in service delivery,” he said.

Mourners are gathered in Gletwyn Surbub in Harare.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Father, daughter (8) swept away by flood... National

    Father, daughter (8) swept away by flood...

    Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau A father and his eight-year-old daughter were last Saturday killed after being swept away by a flooded river in the Sanyati district. The loss of two lives in the area due to incessant rains and rising water levels follows an incident in which five family members were marooned in the […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take a survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey