Car thief arrested while boozing on New Year’s Eve

Crime Reporter

A 43-year-old man who allegedly stole a Honda Fit vehicle that he had hired was arrested a few hours later while drinking beer at a nightclub in Filabusi on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect, Roy Ncube is alleged to have hired the victim to transport him to a business centre when the incident occurred.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“On December 31, 2023, police in Filabusi arrested Roy Ncube aged 43 in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred at a certain Night Club in which the suspect allegedly stole a Honda Fit vehicle. The suspect had hired the victim to transport him to Theleka Business Centre.

“The victim then parked his car outside the nightclub and left the keys on the ignition port while buying some drinks leaving the suspect in the car. The suspect drove off the vehicle and was later arrested while drinking beer at Theleka Business Centre. The police have since recovered the vehicle,” he said.