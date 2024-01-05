Retired Air Marshall Abu-Basuthu appointed Ambassador to Pakistan

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed former Zimbabwe ambassador to Japan Retired Air Marshall Titus Abu-Basuthu as the new ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya under General Notice 2073 of 20203 published in the Government Gazette on December 15, last year.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of sections 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Mr Titus Mehliswa Johnathan Abu-Basutu as Ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” Dr Rushwaya said.

Ambassador Abu-Basuthu served as the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Chief of Staff Service Personnel and Logistics before he joined the diplomatic service in 2015.