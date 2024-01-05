Africa University 25th Graduation Ceremony
Oscar Pistorius released on parole 11 years after killing Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius's various trials and hearings attracted enormous media interest - GETTY IMAGES
By Daniel De Simone in Pretoria & Damian Zane in London
BBC News
Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been freed on parole from a South African jail, nearly 11 years after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Officials confirmed Pistorius was “at home” on Friday morning, having served half of his more than 13-year sentence.

Ms Steenkamp’s mother said she accepted the decision to release the former athlete – but added her family was the one “serving a life sentence”.

Pistorius, now 37, shot Ms Steenkamp multiple times in 2013 through a door.

The double amputee later claimed he had mistaken her for a burglar.

Pistorius was eventually convicted of murder in 2015 after an appeal court overturned an earlier verdict of culpable homicide.-BBC.COM

Comments

