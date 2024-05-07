Government probes schools rejecting ZiG

Ivan Zhakat

Herald Correspondent

GOVERNMENT has launched a probe into schools that are rejecting the payment of school fees in ZiG as schools opened for the second term smoothly today without any glitches.Most schools opened smoothly today with teachers and learners across the country reporting for lessons.

However, at a few privately owned schools in Harare, not all learners were in attendance amid indications that the institutions were not accepting ZiG payments.

Lessons have already commenced at Government schools, council owned and some privately owned schools who accepted the ZiG.

At Warren Park 1 Primary School, Dzivarasekwa High School, Nhamburiko Primary School, Mufakose 2 High School, Westwood High School, Maranatha Primary School and Harare High Schools, learners and teachers were in attendance conducting their lessons as usual.

At some schools, among them Budiriro 5 Council Primary School, Budiriro 2 Secondary School and Rusunuguko Primary School, teachers were having meetings in preparation for lessons which will start tomorrow (Wednesday).

Deputy Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Zumbo said they are glad that schools opened smoothly without any glitches and said they have launched an investigation into schools that are reported to be rejecting payment of school fees in ZiG.

“We are happy that this term we had a very smooth opening of schools and we have not heard any challenges, except for some complaints that some schools are not accepting ZiG,” he said.

“We are hearing that some schools are refusing ZiG payments and we are carrying out an investigation so that we take the correct measures. ZiG is legal tender and there is no way a school can reject the currency.

“It is a tender that is accepted in all shops and on all payment platforms, so schools cannot deny the ZiG.”

“Apart from that, all is well and we are pleased to witness children going back to school. We are happy that the schools opened on a good note.”