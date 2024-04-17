Remembering Daiton Somanje

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

On the morning of April 8, 2015, music fans woke up to the devastating news of the death of one of Zimbabwe’s finest sungura musicians, Daiton Somanje.

The Herald Arts section announced; “Daiton Somanje dies,” and his brother, Josphat, confirmed it, saying Daiton had died the previous day at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

This year, he could have turned 59.

Well, nine years after the death of Daiton, who fronted Pengaudzoke Band of the “Tsaona” fame, his family held a show to commemorate his outstanding contribution to the music industry.

Held in his hometown of Marondera last Saturday, the show saw people from all walks of life braving the chilly weather to enjoy live performance from Daiton’s brother Josephat who fronts the Somanje Stars, a band he built before his brother died.

Chipo Muchegwa also performed at the show.

Josphat shared the stage with his late brother’s son Faheem and the combination left the sungura fans drooling for more.

They churned out hit tracks, one after the other, and it was when they sang the track ‘‘Mai Linda’’ that fans could not resist but sang along.

When they performed “Kwatakabva Nenhamo’’, another yesteryear’s hit, fans could not hold back and took to the danc.

So outstanding was the performance that some fans had to jump over the perimeter fence and went to the stage to showcase their dancing skills.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, before the show, Josphat Somanje said they felt honoured to live to tell Daiton’s good story.

“I am happy that we are here today to perform in remembrance of how my brother Daiton contributed to the music industry,” he said.

“I am happy Daiton’s son, Faheem, played a bigger part in planning for all this.”

“I want to thank everyone who came to support us and those who stood with us in the music industry to be where we are today.”

He assured Pengaudzoke fans that the band and music will not die.

“We have a hard-working young man, Faheem who is fitting well in his late father’s shoes.

“He is courageous and dedicated to the cause. I am proud of his performances at stage.

“I am always reminded of my late brother whenever Faheem is on stage performing. As a father, what I encourage him is to continue working hard and take Pengaudzoke to greater heights.

Faheem, who is now fronting Pengaudzoke promised fans that he will not disappoint them and will always exceed their expectations.

He also hinted on a new album which he said will be launched soon.

“We are here in Marondera celebrating the life of my father who passed on in 2015. I am here with my uncle, Josphat Somanje who has been grooming me. This is a day to remember.

“Let me thank our fans for giving us support. Their support keeps us going strong. I am working on another album which will be released soon,” he said.

Born in 1964 at Dennutor Farm in Beatrice, Daiton co-founded Pengaudzoke with Josphat in the 1980s and the brothers released hits until they parted ways in 2002.

Some of the popular hits include “Zvibate Pamhaka”, “Kwatakabva Nenhamo”, “Usagumbuke”, “Seiko Kuonda”, “Mai Linda” and “Tinokudai Mese”.

Based in Marondera, the group became the most popular outfit from Mashonaland East province and shared the stage with big groups from Harare, leaving lasting impressions at most of their shows.

Their most successful album was “Tsaona”, which was released in 2001, a year before they split.

At the time of his death, Daiton was leading Pengaudzoke while Josphat was working with Somanje Stars, which he formed in 2002.

Daiton started music in 1982 after dropping out of school and getting married at the age of 15.

As a teenage father, he had to work to fend for the family and teamed up with his brother and friends to form a band that played homemade guitars and performed at farms in Beatrice.

Daiton released his first album “Munofamba Muchinditaura” in 1989. The album had hits “Kwatakabva Nenhamo”, “Ndatenga Dhirezi” and “Famba Mwana”, which made the musician popular.

Since then, Pengaudzoke scaled the music ladder until their split and misfortunes affected both brothers and their careers.