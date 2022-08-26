Regular dialogue will push development

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

CONTINUOUS dialogue between foreign diplomats and the host Government is crucial in maintaining solidarity between African countries and pushing a united development agenda for Zimbabwe and other countries.

This was said by the acting Dean of African diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Francisco Elias Paulo Cigarro in Harare yesterday during a meeting with Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi and Head of the Zimbabwe Debt Management Department Mr Andrew Bvumbe, who was standing in for Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

The meeting was held to brief the diplomats on important developments that have taken place in the country and the Government’s position on several important issues affecting Africa.

Ambassador Cigarro, who is Mozambique’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, said interaction would ensure that African countries speak with one voice on issues affecting the continent.

“One important principle is sovereignty of states, but among African countries, we value the principle of solidarity. In that sense, we think that this interaction will allow us to drink from the source. This is important because it will allow us to not only give substantial information and correct information to our capitals, but will also guide us in the interaction that we will have with different stakeholders in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“These interactions will also provide us with the proper arguments against rhetoric in some quarters of the world that sometimes articulate arguments that are clearly against the goals of Africa.

“It is our wish that Zimbabwe continues to serve the interests of this country and that in this world, where we have different challenges, Zimbabwe will find a way to best serve the interests of this country.”

Ambassador Cigarro said after yesterday’s meeting, all foreign diplomats would be equipped with the correct information on how the Zimbabwean Government was dealing with issues of African interest.

Addressing the diplomats, Ambassador Shava briefed them about the National Development Strategy 1, the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections, the power supply situation and Zimbabwe’s bid to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council among other issues of interest.

“The NDS1 strategy regards economic growth and stability as prerequisites for sustainable development, in turn contributing to improved livelihoods for all. As Government, that is our goal and we are moving towards its realisation. While that journey has had, and will continue to have, its challenges, we remain committed to and focussed on achieving our goals and our Vision 2030,” he said.

The Government was committed to restoring efficient power supply to address the negative impact it has had on national production and the comfort of residents and this was being done through agreements with Zambia and Mozambique for additional power as well as the coming on board of Hwange Units 7 and 8.

With regards to the 2023 elections, Ambassador Shava said, preparations were ongoing, with the voter registration blitz conducted in February and April this year and the national census in April also contributing to that process.

The meeting with the foreign diplomats comes barely a month before the opening of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York at which, he said, the Government was hopeful that durable solutions would be found to the conflict in Ukraine and other regions.

“Let me take this opportunity to express Zimbabwe’s profound gratitude for the overwhelming show of support you extended to the candidature of Chief Fortune Charumbia during his campaign for the Presidency of the Pan-African Parliament. His decisive victory was a testimony to the confidence that you have in his capacity to drive the agenda of the organisation forward. I can assure you that the President of the Pan-African Parliament will endeavour to fulfill the high expectations you have of him during his tenure.

“In the same spirit of seeking to serve the continent on the International arena, exactly 30 years after our last stint as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Zimbabwe is again ready to shoulder the onerous responsibilities of contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security in 2027-2028. This international responsibility will naturally follow and flow from our current regional responsibilities as a member of the African Union Peace and Security Council,” said Ambassador Shava.

He appealed to the diplomats to garner support for Zimbabwe’s bid, which has been endorsed by SADC, in their countries. Zimbabwe served on the Security Council on two previous occasions, the last being in 1991 and 1992 and the fresh bid to serve in 2027 and 2028 will be the third.

Ambassador Shava implored the diplomats to help endorse the candidature of Dr Cosmas Zavazava for the post of Director, Development Bureau of International Telecommunication Union as well as Zimbabwe’s candidature for a Part III seat in the International Civil Aviation Organisation Council, at elections scheduled during the ICAO General Assembly in Montreal, Canada later this year.

“Africa is indeed home, and we cannot succeed without the invaluable support from our brothers and sisters in the region. As Zimbabwe, we take our regional and international responsibilities seriously, and therefore stand with the principle of supporting fellow African candidates for international positions that arise from time to time. In that regard, please feel free to approach me and my Ministry for support when you have candidates for regional and international positions. We should support each other all the time,” he said.