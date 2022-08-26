Payback stolen money or go to jail, fuel attendant ordered

Herald Reporter

KADOMA fuel attendant Takesure Josi who stole over US$8 000 from his bosses after blowing open a safe with explosives to conceal evidence, has been convicted but will serve 495 hours of community service rather than the 30 months in jail imposed by Shurugwi Magistrates Court so long as he pays back the money he stole.

Josi was charged with theft and contravening section 3 of the Explosives Act and Purchasing Explosives without a permit.

Prosecuting, Ms Gracious Chaminuka, said the explosives used to blow open a safe partially damaged part of Marcsherp Complex. Josi stole over US$8 000 and US$1 500 was recovered. He tried to destroy evidence by attempting to raze the business complex after having stolen the money.

A 20-litre container with petrol was found in the building, indicating the fuel attendant’s intention to blow up the property.

Some people working at Marcshep Complex were injured when the explosives damaged the property.

Josi pleaded guilty to the charge of theft and contravening the Explosives Act.

Kadoma magistrate Ranga Rwizi handed down a 30-month jail term but gave Josi the option of performing 495 hours of community service so long as he pays back the cash he stole. Magistrate Rwizi said eight months of the 30 months would be suspended on condition he restitutes US$7 570 to his employer while another five months would be suspended on condition he doesn’t commit a similar offence within five years.