Rape, murder worry police

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Rape cases involving biological fathers or close relatives and murder cases over trivial issues are worrying Mashonaland Central police.

Last year rape cases increased to 80 compared to 67 reported in 2022.

Officer Commanding ZRP Bindura District Chief Superintendent Gladman Chiparaushe said the alarming increase in these cases worries the police.

He urged parents and guardians to take proper care of the girl child.

He said rape cases involving biological fathers, stepfathers, uncles, brothers, and visitors are on the rise.

“Inthe end, all this affects the girl child, her education, health, and mental state. Ensure that girls go to school in a group and move in groups,” he said.

“They must not accept gifts from strangers because this allows the perpetrator to isolate the child. Relatives must not be too close to the girl child to the extent of touching her body.

“Create an environment where girls are free to talk to you about what is happening to them. Report rape cases as soon as possible.”

Recently a 40-year-old man from Rushinga was sentenced to 20 years for raping his three-year-old stepdaughter

Turning to murder cases, Chief Supt Chiparaushe said violence does not solve problems.

He urged people in disagreement to look for intercessors.

“Respect life and don’t place the law into your hands. Some of these cases are a result of love affairs,” he said.