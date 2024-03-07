Zimbabwe to commemorate International Women’s Day, focusing on gender equality, women’s empowerment

Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Monica Mutsvangwa address media on International Women's day commemorations during a press conference in Harare today. Picture Memory Mangombe

Remember Deketeke Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe will tomorrow join the rest of the world in commemorating International Women’s Day, reflecting on challenges being faced by women and progress made in the advancement of women in pursuit of gender equality.

Running under the theme “Invest in women: Accelerate progress”, which speaks to the need to advance women’s empowerment across all spaces.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa today said the country and the world are celebrating the capability of women to achieve greatness within different fields.

Additionally, Minister Mutsvangwa implored their immense contribution as it is invaluable.

“Women around the world have shattered glass ceilings, broken barriers, and proven overwhelmingly that they are capable of achieving greatness in every field.

“Their contributions to society, culture, science, politics, and the economy are invaluable,” she said.

While the problem of gender-based violence in families is becoming more prevalent, Minister Mutsvangwa and her ministry have taken necessary steps to eradicate GBV in homes and families.

“Gender-based violence is a crime and within this ministry, we have scaled both male and female engagements as we want families which bring up children where there is no violence,” she said.