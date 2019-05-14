PSC to assist Civil Servants affected by Idai

THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION (PSC) has instructed provincial and district offices to collect information on civil servants who died during Cyclone Idai to facilitate assistance from Government. Cyclone Idai which ravaged Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi in March resulted in loss of life and destruction of property, also took a toll on civil servants claiming four lives while twelve are missing. (see full statement here)

In a statement today, chairman of the PSC Dr Vincent Hungwe said “in fulfilling its mandate and in the context of the national effort to assist persons and communities impacted by Cyclone Idai, the Public Service Commission is assisting public servants and families of deceased public servants in coping with losses which took various forms. In this regard the Commission has granted funeral assistance in instances where the requisite details have been furnished, and will continue to extend appropriate assistance as and when information on other cases becomes available.”

Dr Hungwe added, “the number of established fatalities in the Public Service currently stands at four. Three from Chimanimani and one from Chipinge.”

“Some public servants were displaced by the cyclone, and also lost furniture, utensils and other items at their workstations, disrupting their functions in delivering services to clients” he said.

A survey conducted in close coordination with Government, UN Women and Caritas Zimbabwe, revealed that 59 125 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were reported, a majority of whom were from Chipinge District, which reported 36 347 IDPs.