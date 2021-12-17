Provincial Development Coordinators elevated to new positions

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has promoted all of the country’s 10 Provincial Development Coordinators (PDCs) to the new position of Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

The PDCs were elevated to the new positions in light of the enhanced role they are set to play in implementing the devolution policy, which is gathering momentum across the country.

In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the changes.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President, in view of the enhanced and critical role of the Provincial Development Coordinators in the planning and implementation of provincial and devolution programmes, has approved the elevation of the 10 PDC across all provinces in Zimbabwe to the rank of Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, in the Office of the President and Cabinet under the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution,” said the statement.

The promoted are as follows: Mr Tafadzwa Muguti — Harare Metropolitan Province, Mr Paul Nyoni — Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Mr Abiot Marongwe — Midlands Province, Mr Timothy Maerege — Mashonaland Central, Josphat Jaji — Mashonaland West Province, Dr Jefter Sakupwanya — Masvingo Province, Ms Sithandiwe Ncube — Matabeleland North and Ms Latiso Dhlamini — Matabeleland South,” said Dr Sibanda.

Government is implementing the devolution policy as part of its efforts to ensure that no community is left behind as the nation forges ahead with Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income economy.

Already, devolution funds have transformed communities in a way that had never been seen since independence.

New schools or additional classroom blocks, clean drinking water through borehole drilling and piped water is being provided while clinics and roads are being constructed across the country using devolution funds.

In urban centres where mostly opposition MDC-run councils have failed to deliver clean water and good roads, the Government has intervened in a big way and many residents are grateful for the developments.

At the moment, there is at least one or more projects underway in all provinces as the Second Republic forges ahead with transforming the people’s lives as promised during the 2018 harmonised election campaign.

To underline President Mnangagwa’s commitment to change the face communities completely, Treasury has allocated $42,5 billion in the 2022 national Budge towards implementation of the devolution agenda.

All the developments are a “stone-upon-stone, brick-upon-brick” movement as citizens build their own country towards a prosperous upper middle income economy by 2030.