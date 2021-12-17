3 new envoys pledge enhanced economic ties

Blessings Chidakwa and Ivan Zhakata

Three envoys from Malawi, Algerian and Czech Republic presented their credentials to President Mnangagwa yesterday, and immediately pledged to work towards deepening economic and bilateral ties with Zimbabwe.

In separate interviews after meeting President Mnangagwa, Ambassadors Mwayiwawo Mclloyd Polepole of Malawi, Nourredine Yazid of Algeria and Mr Pavel Prochazka of the Czech Republic, said their interactions with President Mnangagwa were centred on improving economic relations.

First to present his credentials was Ambassador Polepole, who said ambassadors of his generation in Malawi were working on economic development and he wants to see how best Malawians and Zimbabwe can help each other.

“I think we share the same tradition that the rains mean it is a good day with blessings,” he said.

Ambassador Polepole said President Mnangagwa spoke of how the two countries could strengthen relations politically and economically.

Zimbabwe and Malawi enjoy cordial relations dating back to the days of colonialism.

Algerian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Yazid was the second to present his credentials.

He said he was keen to strengthen the relations between the two countries in various sectors of the economy.

“I have listened to the valuable analysis by President Mnangagwa on issues of common ideas for the two countries,” he said.

“There is big potential, but the commitment of the two countries is that we need to find other areas of cooperation.

“There are many areas like mining, energy, exportation and agriculture as well and we are going to do our best to strengthen our cooperation.”

Czech Republic Ambassador Mr Prochazka said the two countries’ relations were strong and should be maintained.

“I have spoken to his Excellency the President, he asked me to increase our business relations. He told me that by strengthening our commercial relations, we could do more.

“There is not so much big, but by gradually increasing, we can do more. So he asked me to bring more Czech businesses to Zimbabwe to develop business relations between the two countries,” he said.

Before the latest posting to Zimbabwe, Malawi’s Mr Polepole served on numerous global assignments with the last assignment being with the World Vision International as a Global Technical Advisor — Education, Technical Service Organisation (TSO).

He was providing high quality technical assistance to National Offices (NOS) globally in programme design, execution, monitoring, evaluation and scale-up of core project models in alignment with World Vision’s strategy and to help achieve child well-being impact.

Algeria’s Mr Nourredine also served his country in numerous portfolios with one of his duties being the Minister Plenipotentiary from November 2019.

From 2015 to 2019 he was Latin America and Caribbean Director, while from 2009 to 2015 he was the Ambassador of Algeria to Santiago, Chile.

Czech Republic Ambassador Prochazka once served as the deputy Head of the Mission in Zimbabwe.

His other assignments included serving as the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Costa Rica, Panama, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Belize.