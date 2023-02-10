Property mogul launches motivational Phoenix podcast

Herald Correspondent

GROWING property mogul and West Property CEO Ken Sharpe, has launched a new podcast on YouTube that promises to challenge and uplift listeners with discussions on family, faith, adventure, and business.

The motivational Phoenix Podcast, broadcast twice monthly promises to become a must-listen for anyone seeking inspiration and upliftment.

In the first episode, which aired on January 27th, 2023, Sharpe sits down with seasoned serial entrepreneur and Co-founder and CEO of FlexFinTx, Victor Mapunga.

With experience in Blockchain, Crypto, FinTech, and E-commerce, Mapunga sets the tone for the series, which features a diverse range of guests who bring their unique perspectives and experiences to the table.

According to Sharpe, the podcast is not just about sharing stories but also about inspiring listeners to rise up from their own challenges and find new opportunities.

“I want people to walk away from each episode feeling empowered and inspired to tackle whatever obstacles come their way,” says Sharpe.

“The Phoenix symbolizes rebirth and renewal, and that’s exactly what I hope to bring to listeners through this podcast.”

The Phoenix Podcast is an extension of Sharpe’s mission to create a positive impact in the world and encourages listeners to embrace their journey of self-discovery and growth.

With each episode, Sharpe hopes to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to challenge and inspire listeners to rise and make a difference.

So, if you’re looking for a fortnightly dose of inspiration and motivation, be sure to tune in to The Phoenix Podcast on YouTube. Sharpe and his guests promise to bring the fire!

Watch the first episode here