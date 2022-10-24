President’s grandson dies

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa, died yesterday due to respiratory complications.

He was five-years-old.

Yasha was Mr Sean Mnangagwa’s son.

In a statement yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, confirmed the sad news.

Yasha died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“It is with a great sense of sadness that we inform the nation that His Excellency, President Cde ED Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr A Mnangagwa have lost their beloved grandson Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa today. Yasha was Sean Mnangagwa’s son,” reads the statement.

“He died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications. Our condolences to the family who deserve their privacy at this difficult time of bereavement,” said Mr Mangwana.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.