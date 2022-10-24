President’s grandson dies

24 Oct, 2022 - 00:10 0 Views
0 Comments
President’s grandson dies Mr Nick Mangwana

The Herald

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa’s grandson, Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa, died yesterday due to respiratory complications.

He was five-years-old.

Yasha was Mr Sean Mnangagwa’s son.

In a statement yesterday, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana, confirmed the sad news.

Yasha died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment.

“It is with a great sense of sadness that we inform the nation that His Excellency, President Cde ED Mnangagwa and the First Lady Dr A Mnangagwa have lost their beloved grandson Yasha Mafidi Mnangagwa today. Yasha was Sean Mnangagwa’s son,” reads the statement.

“He died at a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for respiratory complications. Our condolences to the family who deserve their privacy at this difficult time of bereavement,” said Mr Mangwana.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting