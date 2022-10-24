President consoles Ndlovu family

Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent his condolences to the Ndlovu family following the death of Environment, Tourism and Climate Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu’s brother, Mcebisi who died last Wednesday.

He was buried yesterday at his rural home in Ntunungwe in Mangwe District.

Addressing mourners on Saturday at the family home in Njube, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube said President Mnangagwa was touched by the death of Mcebisi whom she described as a great asset to the party.

“In Zanu PF, we lost a bright comrade and young leader and even though he was not based in the country. He worked tirelessly for his party and more so the Mayihlome district,” she said.

“Am speaking on behalf President Mnangagwa, he sends his condolences to the Ndlovu family and to the nation. We are with you in this difficult time.”

Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda urged party members to remain united and resolute, saying a divided party or nation is highly likely to lag behind in terms of development an is also prone to manipulation by external forces.

He said unity fosters development.

“Divided people cannot build a country. We need to be united and shun tribalism and divisions because it will destroy us. We have our own rules and principles which we need to follow as a country,” said Cde Sibanda.

He implored party members to be proud of associating with the ruling party.

“Let’s not be apologetic for being members of our party, Zanu PF and we should also desist from being carried away by fly-by-night groupings. We should not be deterred, but look to the future with hope,” said Cde Sibanda.

He described Mcebisi as bright youth leader, noting that a new crop of young and energetic party leaders are emerging in Matabeleland and occupying key Government positions.

Mcebisi died on Wednesday in Bulawayo after a short illness.

Family spokesperson, Mbongeni Ndlovu said the family has lost a great pillar.

“It’s difficult to lose a young life especially someone with a bright future leaving young children. He returned to Zimbabwe about two months ago from South Africa and we had hope that he was going to recover but unfortunately as fate would have it, he passed on,” he said.

Zanu PF youth affairs secretary for Mayihlome district, Cde Princess Mpala Mutsvunguma described the late Mcebisi as vibrant party member.

Among those who attended the funeral service were Politburo member, Cde Kenneth Musanhi, Environment Management Authority (EMA) board chairman, Ambassador Zenzo Nsimbi, party youths and war veterans.