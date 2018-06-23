President to meet with teachers

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has organised an indaba between teachers and President Mnangagwa to discuss conditions of service and challenges facing the education sector. The Presidential Indaba has been set for July 18 in Harare, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango, said.

She made the announcement yesterday while officially closing the National Association of Secondary Heads (Nash) annual conference in Victoria Falls.

The meeting comes at a time when the ministry is planning to cluster learning areas into eight platforms of related subjects.

“We are planning on an indaba which we are calling the Presidential Indaba to engage the Head of State and it will be on July 18 in Harare,” said Dr Utete-Masango.

“The issues we are looking at are to do with infrastructural development since we have a deficit in schools structures and laboratories. The skills-based curriculum is emphasising Information Communication Technologies and we want to discuss ICT because we are looking at e-learning as a methodology for teaching.”

Organisers are still finalising logistics on who should attend-whether all teachers countrywide or their representatives.

On a different subject, Dr Utete-Masango said Zimbabwe was lobbying to host the annual Innovation Africa conference, a continental event held every year on a rotational basis.

She said 30 ministers of education from across Africa will attend the conference whose objective is to woo investors in the area of education.

Earlier, delegates had complained about the new education curriculum which they said was not adding value to the development of learners.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima shot down their concerns when he officially opened the conference on Thursday saying Government was already seized with the issue.

Yesterday Dr Utete-Masango challenged school heads to introspect on their contribution to the implementation of the ministry’s policies.

She said the ministry had come up with eight learning platforms which seek to cluster learning areas into a combination of related subjects.

Dr Utete-Masango said a circular will soon be dispatched to schools about the new learning platforms.

Outgoing Nash president Mr Johnson Madhuku said the conference was a success as some of their concerns were addressed.