President to address youth forum

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The zanu-pf Youth League has organised a youth convention where President Mnangagwa is expected to address youths from all walks of life drawn from across the country. This was said by the Zanu-PF Youth League political commissar Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu on the sidelines of President Mnangagwa’s rally held at Sakubva Stadium on Saturday.

“As the Youth League, we have created a forum where we want young people of Zimbabwe to have an interaction with the Heah of State and the President has already shown his readiness to meet young people,” Cde Tsenengamu said.

“So, we have arranged that young people from all walks of life, be they be students, young miners, young farmers, young Christians, young business people or young politicians to have that moment to interact with the President and have their issues explained in full so that they have an appreciation of the issues being pushed by President Mnangagwa as Zanu-PF (Presidential) candidate and Head of State and Government.”

He added that the dates of the convention would be confirmed by the President’s Office this week, although they expected it to be held in the Midlands capital, Gweru.

“We are just awaiting confirmation of the date from His Excellency, and he has indicated that anytime from next week (this week) he would be inviting us to meet in Gweru because of its centrality because we want all youth from across Zimbabwe to be there,” Cde Tsenengamu has said.

President Mnangagwa has said he is receptive to meet Zimbabweans from all walks of life to share his vision for the country and listen to their concerns.

Following his inauguration last November, the President held Town Hall meeting with youths where he dialogued with them on various economic issues.

Last week, he also met women at an event organised by the Women’s Coalition in Zimbabwe, where he also responded to various areas of their concerns from socio-economic to politics.

MDC parliamentarian Ms Priscillah Misihairabwi-Mushonga has since commended President Mnangagwa for his humility and open door policy.

The Zanu-PF Government led by President Mnangagwa has introduced various initiatives to open up the country to both locals and foreigners following years of isolation under the leadership of his predecessor, Mr Robert Mugabe.