President Mnangagwa opens Madokero shopping mall

15 Dec, 2022 - 17:12 0 Views
0 Comments
President Mnangagwa opens Madokero shopping mall President Mnangagwa touring the Madokero Mall in Tynwald, Harare this afternoon before officially opening the project. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has officially opened Madokero industrial, residential and shopping mall, which complements the Second Republic’s drive for infrastructure development towards an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The US$7,4 million project was funded by the Public Service pension fund.

The first phase of the project includes retail shop space and housing units which are already fully subscribed.

The second phase will see additional housing units, medical centre as well as other amenities.

The facility is one of many similar investments being made by the pension fund across the country.

