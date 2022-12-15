Cops, bus operators meet over holidays road safety

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Police, bus operators and other stakeholders yesterday met and deliberated on strategies to reduce road accidents during this festive season.

Bus operators under the banner, Zimbabwe Passenger Transporters Organisation (ZPTO), met with the police, Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) and Harare City Council, among others.

Statistics from the TSCZ show that 77 people were killed in 1 295 road traffic accidents countrywide between December 15 and 27 last year.

During the same period in 2020, Zimbabwe recorded 1 216 accidents that claimed 66 lives.

Harare Metropolitan police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said their wish was to have a festive season that is free of accidents, deaths and injuries.

“We work hand in glove with the transport operators and as ZRP Harare province, we are encouraging them to make sure that their buses are in good condition to make sure they prepare well for this festive season that is around the corner,” he said.

“We want a festive season that is free of accidents, where there is no congestion, where we record zero deaths and injuries. There is going to be a high deployment of police especially in our major cities and highways. Police officers will be there enforcing and at the same time, we are going to team up with the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe to have road safety campaigns.”

ZPTO chairman Dr Sam Nanhanga said they felt it was necessary for them to meet with the police and work together to reduce accidents.

“This is a time when we need to remind each other what we are supposed to do as far as road usage is concerned,” he said.

“We have got the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe and police telling our members that we do not need to fight. We need to educate each other and later, we enforce the law so that we can serve human lives on the road.

“The biggest issue is about resources. The ZPTO has imported more than 200 buses to date, to compensate for the deficit which existed in the transport industry, and this is a big step ahead. We have also bought two new vehicles to supplement enforcement for all arms of the Government.”

Dr Nanhanga said they will be working with all stakeholders in making sure that all bus operators are complying with the law.

TSCZ director of operations Mr Claudius Muzuva said they will be conducting road safety campaigns to ensure that road users were equipped with adequate information on road safety.

“As Traffic Safety Council, one life lost is one too many. Therefore, we are saying no to road accidents.

“We have zero tolerance and we are working with ZRP as well as VID and other stakeholders to make sure that there is sanity on the roads,” he said.