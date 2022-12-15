China achieves major tech progress in 2022 despite COVID hurdles

China’s technology development accelerated after the Central Economic Work Conference in 2020, which made sci-tech capabilities a top priority.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic posted a tough challenge and the U.S. kept expanding its trade blacklist with Chinese entries, Beijing still reached its goals in various sci-tech fields like microchips, nuclear power, manufacturing and space.

Here are some achievements we have been actively reported here at CGTN Digital.

Chinese chips getting recognized

The chip industry is one of the key issues in the China-U.S. trade relation. The U.S. is trying its best to strangle China’s domestic chip industry, while China is building a complete supply chain for chip-making.

On processing chips like computer CPUs, the self-developed LoongArch is slowly gaining ground. Key pieces of software like GCC and Linux 6.0 added support for this new type of chip architecture in 2022. With this support, other software can be ported to LoongArch without much hassle.

For memory chips, the ChangXin Memory Technologies is selling some of the best consumer PC RAM sticks, while Yangtze Memory Technologies surprised the industry with mass-produced 232-layer NAND chip, which is on par with the world’s best technology.

C919 jetliner takes off

The C919 is a civil jetliner made by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) that rivals the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 MAX.

The first C919 was delivered to China Eastern Airlines early in December, showcasing China’s manufacturing and testing abilities.

More C919s are expected to fly for airlines as COMAC received orders for hundreds of planes during Airshow China. China Space Station is taking shape Sky is not the limit for China’s sci-tech development, as the country’s space program is busy finishing the assembly of the China Space Station, which is expected to be completed in 2022 itself.