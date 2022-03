Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has led the National Clean-up Campaign here in Chegutu where he encouraged communities to cultivate a culture of cleaning their environment.

He was received with loud cheers from Kaguvi high-density suburb residents in Ward 9 where he participated in the clean-up exercise.

He briefly addressed the residents, encouraging them to be cognisant of their environment.