Call to domesticate UN resolution on women, peace & security

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & lnnovations Editor

Zimbabwe needs to do more to domesticate and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 that aims to promote the equal participation and full involvement of women in all efforts to maintain and promote peace and security, a top UN official says.

In a speech read on her behalf by Gorreti Mudzongo, UN Women country representative Delphine Serumaga told legislators on Friday at a consultative workshop to develop a handbook for parliamentarians on UNSCR 1325, that domestication of the resolution would guide global and national efforts to build more peaceful and sustainable societies.

“For UNSCR 1325 to be effective in Zimbabwe, it should be domesticated and implemented so that women and young women can benefit from the principles enshrined therein,” she said.

UN Women in partnership with the Women’ Coalition of Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST)

organised the sensitisation and consultative workshop to help legislators in the country develop a Handbook for Parliamentarians on UNSCR 1325.

Serumaga said legislators had critical role to play in the domestication of UNSCR 1325 on women, peace and security (WPS).

“UN Women is delighted to supporting this role through collaboration with Parliament in the development of a Handbook on UNSCR 1325,” she said.

The handbook will provide practical information and guidance on UNSCR 1325 primarily to parliamentarians and other stakeholders involved in the legislative process, on their roles in supporting the implementation of the WPS agenda in Zimbabwe.

The workshop aims to raise awareness on the substance of UNSCR 1325 and its applicability in Zimbabwe as well as to explore perspectives on how parliamentarians and relevant committees and caucuses can best support its applicability in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is a signatory of UNSCR 1325 which was unanimously adopted in October 2000.

The resolution recognises the gendered nature of the conflict and acknowledges the historical exclusion of women in peace and security matters.

It also upholds women’s participation at all levels including prevention and resolution of conflict as essential for sustainable peace initiatives.

“UNSCR 1325 is a valuable tool for ensuring the protection and promotion of women’s rights and gender equality in peace and security,” said Mildred Mushinga, a consultant and women’s rights activist.

The Parliament Gender and Development Committee hailed the organisers for supporting legislators in the understanding of the UNSCR 1325 agenda.

Participants will engage in insightful discussions, providing inputs into various sections of the handbook based on their expertise and practical experience.