President leaves for Angola

The Herald

Kuda Bwititi

President Mnangagwa has left Harare to attend the inauguration of re-elected Angola President, João Lourenço.

The President was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers and senior Government officials.

President Laurenco’s party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) romped to victory in the elections held on August 24, with 51, 17 percent of the vote against the closest challenger, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), which had 43, 95 percent.

Several Heads of State are expected to attend the inauguration.

