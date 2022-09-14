Harare City netball team hopes to rediscover form

Sports Reporter

HARARE City netball team coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki says the month-long break they had between August and early September had an effect on his charges after they met with mixed fortunes in their recent games played in Victoria Falls.

They beat Lupane 41-21 and lost 18-31 to Platinum Queens in the Premier Netball League second bubble of the second round that marked the resumption of matches after a month’s break.

The league took a month’s break to allow some of the players who were part of the Gems squad to represent the country at the World Cup qualifiers last month.

Mutsauki, who is also the senior national team coach said the inactivity has had a negative impact on his charges.

“The team played well considering we have not been together for some time and not training together. The break we had really affected them.

“So I am hoping these games will not have another long break because it has effects on players. Some of the players were on duty with the national team so some of the bubbles were affected by that.

“I am hoping team would have improved when we play our next games,” said Mutsauki.

The club is on rebuilding exercise and Mutsauki said they still need to work on their shooting.

“We are still on rebuilding exercise with our team so if we can just be in the top six I think that will be good for us for this season.

“Our shooting area is not coming up well, so we still need to recruit to get a number of shooters,” said Mutsauki.

The next round of matches is scheduled for October 1 in Chisumbanje and Harare.