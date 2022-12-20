President hosts Dynamos leadership

NUMERO UNO . . . President Mnangagwa (second from right) receives personalised football jerseys from Dynamos management led by board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo (far right), executive chairman Moses Maunganidze (second from left) and secretary-general Webster Marechera (extreme left) at State House yesterday

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE football leadership at Dynamos yesterday paid a courtesy call to President Mnangagwa at State House where they briefed him on the club’s upcoming 60th anniversary celebrations.

The President gave a warm welcome to the delegation led by DeMbare board chairman Bernard Marriot-Lusengo and club patron Webster Shamhu.

Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the Glamour Boys were following up on a visit they paid to the President last year as part of their appreciation for the role Government is playing in promoting sport in the country.

“If you still recall, we had a similar visit in 2021. So this is just a follow up to that courtesy call we paid to the President some time last year.

“We went back today (yesterday) just to update His Excellency on the state of the club and also briefing him on the upcoming 60th Anniversary.

“We have lined up a series of activities to mark this milestone. We also feel this is a historic moment not only for Dynamos. Remember the club was formed the same year the ruling party was established. So we are excited to share that interesting piece of history.

“That is why we also took the opportunity to invite His Excellency to our festivities,” said Farawo.

The DeMbare delegation also had members of the executive committee that included chairman Moses Maunganidze, the newly-appointed vice-chairman Musa Gwasira, secretary-general Webster Marechera and communications executive, Farawo.

“It’s a privilege and an honour for us as one of the biggest and most successful football clubs in the country. We are very excited that we have a President who is so sensitive even to our humble request to meet him.

“The good thing about him is that he is someone who recognises the important role sport plays in our society. Football has a great unifying effect and we hope to play our part as Dynamos in bringing together our nation.

“Our board chairman (Marriot-Lusengo) feels indebted for the support and was clear in his message. He appreciates the role the Government is playing in promoting sport,” said Farawo.

He said President Mnangagwa accepted their invitation to the 60th Anniversary celebrations.

The Harare giants have since put in place a 26-member [email protected] Anniversary Celebrations Organising Committee led by Denford Mutashu to put in place a year-long programme for the historic anniversary celebrations that will end with an awards banquet.

Dynamos, who were formed in 1963, are looking to use the milestone as a springboard to bounce back as the leading club in the country.

A number of activities have been proposed to spice up the commemorations.

Dynamos will also use the milestone to reflect on the trail of successes scored along the way.

Dynamos were formed in 1963, after a group of 20 black players from the multi-racial topflight teams — Salisbury United and Salisbury City — came together to challenge the racial discrimination they had experienced during the colonial era.

The club owe a lot to their founding fathers who included the late Obadiah “Wasu” Sarupinda, Patrick “Amato” Dzvene, Ephraim Mpariwa, Richard Chiminya, Nathan Maziti, Josiah Akende, Jairos Banda, Danny Bricks, Alois Mesikano, Sam Dauya and Bernard Marriot.

Marriot is the current board chairman while most of the founders are now late.

Over the years, DeMbare have won a record 21 league titles, and several other local trophies.

They have also been the country’s flag bearers on the continent. The Glamour Boys have a CAF Champions League silver medal, from the 1998 final, which they lost in controversial circumstances to Cote d’Ivoire side, Asec Mimosas.

Dynamos also produced arguably the greatest ever player to have graced Zimbabwean football stadiums in the form of George Shaya, a five-time Soccer Star of the Year award winner.

But silverware has eluded them in the last eight years.