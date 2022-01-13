President delivers passionate message of support to Warriors

Tadious Manyepo in BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon

THE Government has backed the Warriors to do well in their second Africa Cup of Nations Group B tie against Malawi tomorrow.

The match is set for the Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium.

Zimbabwe lost their opening game 0-1 against Senegal via a last-gasp penalty heartbreak.

But they have expressed confidence they will recover against the Flames of Malawi tomorrow.

And yesterday the Warriors received a passionate message of support from President Mnangagwa through National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe, at the team hotel in Bafoussam.

Minister Garwe took his time off his official business to deliver the special message from President Mnangagwa.

Accompanied by his wife, Minister Garwe is in Cameroon where he is exchanging notes with his Cameroonian colleague, Madame Ketcha-Courtes, ahead of the Shelter Afrique AGM to be held in Zimbabwe in July.

Cameroon is the current president of the AGM and Zimbabwe is the second-in-charge.

The meeting between the two was being held in Yaounde and Minister Garwe and his counterpart yesterday decided to cut short their business to deliver the message from President Mnangagwa.

The minister and his entourage will attend the match against Malawi and Madame Ketcha-Courtes has promised to bring 300 supporters to the venue.

“I came to Cameroon for housing business and President Mnangagwa said if you happen to find some time, make an effort to find where the Warriors are and deliver this message,” said Minister Garwe.

“The message is found in the Book of Mark 10 verse 50. The Chapter talks about a man called Bartimaeus. He wanted to see Jesus. But he knew that for him to be able to see Jesus he needed to remove the jacket he was wearing, the jacket of trouble, the jacket of fear.

“So we want to see Jesus on Friday (tomorrow). The President said because we want to see Jesus on Friday, we must remove the jacket of fear. We must remove the jacket of anxiety and replace it with a jacket of confidence for we are (the) Warriors. We are winners at the end of the day. That is the message from the President.

“I will be watching the match on Friday. I will be your supporter Number One on behalf of His Excellency President Mnangagwa.”

Minister Garwe said he was emotionally attached to the national team moreso having grown up using the same gym with Warriors coach, Norman Mapeza, in Chitungwiza.

“I grew up with coach Mapeza. We were using the same gym and today we meet again as we support, not only him, but the Warriors, as we seek to prime the badge.

“We will surprise you on Friday but won’t mention how we will surprise you.”

Minister Garwe’s Cameroon counterpart, Madame Ketcha-Courtes, said she is ready to offer support to the Warriors.

“I have decided to accompany Minister Garwe so he could offer you morale support,” she said.

“I watched your match against Senegal and you showed that you can stand toe to toe with any team in this competition.

“I was the first female president of a football club here in Cameroon and when I watched your match, I was so encouraged by the performance despite losing the match via a penalty.

“But, what God wants is good. Maybe you would have said we played well against Senegal and become complacent (in the next game) on Friday. So in a way that was good. I am here to support you and I am bringing 300 people at the stadium to support you.”