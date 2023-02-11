President consoles Türkiye

The President signs a book of condolences at the Turkish Embassy in Harare yesterday following an earthquake which claimed the lives of more than 22 000 people and left many injured in Türkiye and Syria on Monday this week

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commiserated and expressed his profound condolences for the tragic loss of life following the devastating earthquake which struck Türkiye and Syria on Monday, with the death toll now exceeding 22 000, and hopes that those still missing are alive slowly fading.

The President’s message comes on the back of strong bilateral relations that exist between Türkiye and Zimbabwe. Türkiye recently sent a high-powered delegation to Zimbabwe to improve trade figures between the two countries which currently stand at US$35 million.

“On behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest condolences following the devastating earthquake that struck the province of Kahramanmaras on 6 February 2023,” wrote President Mnangagwa in a condolence book at the Turkish Embassy in Harare.

“Zimbabwe shares the grief, pain and anguish of the families who lost their dearly beloved and those who wait anxiously to hear the news of their loved ones. We offer heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the departed and for a speedy convalescence for the injured.

“As the people of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye come to terms with this catastrophe, please be assured of Zimbabwe’s solidarity and support”.

Türkiye and Zimbabwe last month began making concrete moves to entrench economic collaboration after the visiting Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, met a Government delegation led by Acting President Constantino Chiwenga where he spoke on the desire of Turkish companies to invest in Zimbabwe.

In his delegation, Minister Çavusoglu had representatives from some Turkish companies that were in the country for an investment scouting mission, and areas identified for investment include infrastructure development.

Türkiye also threw its weight behind Zimbabwe’s bid for election into the United Nations Security Council in 2027.

Other areas discussed include having Turkish Airlines plying the Harare and Victoria Falls routes.