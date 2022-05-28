President commissions three boreholes in Glenview

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa today commissioned three solar-powered community boreholes in Glenview 3, Harare which will supply water to 300 households.

Each of the boreholes will feed water directly into 100 households as well as several outside points, thanks to the new technology adopted under the Presidential borehole drilling scheme.

After the launch, President Mnangagwa addressed Glen View 3 residents. In his address, the President urged youths to step up the use of ICTs.

“I urge you to step up your use of ICTs to explore and exploit business opportunities that exist across the various sectors so that you help propel our socio-economic development agenda,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Everything is now modern we now have to depend on technology and our young generation should be exposed to science and technology.

“Our young people must be introduced to the newest technology and make money, let us create employment for ourselves.”

The President also pledged to support those with innovative minds, “We will facilitate money and resources to those with innovative minds.”

President Mnangagwa also addressed the issue of political violence by urging party supporters to desist from any form of violence.

“Let us all be united. No one has Zanu PF in his or her pocket but Zanu PF has everyone in its pocket,” he said

“Do not go and harass the opposition supporters but go and invite them to join our party Zanu PF. Let us be united in Zimbabwe, and parents let us not allow our children to be used in demonstrations but teach them development and building our country together.”

In his address, President Mnangagwa condemned landbarons assuring residents that noone is above the law adding that those running illegal housing cooperatives will be brought to book.