President commissions sawmill plant

22 Jul, 2022 - 15:07 0 Views
The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira in Chimanimani
President Mnangagwa has today commissioned a US$13,3 million sawmill plant for Allied Timbers Zimbabwe in Cashel, Chimanimani that is set to enhance the firm’s capacity to harness timber-related products and improve the industry.

The plant is set to double the firm’s revenue from US$600 000 to US$1, 2 million per month.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa commended the firm for its various initiatives to turn around the company.

“The project is concrete evidence that Allied Timbers Zimbabwe has taken full advantage of my Government’s positive policies to successfully implement its turnaround strategy. In addition, the internally generated funds have been prudently used to undertake this and other projects,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned a US$13,3 million sawmill plant for Allied Timbers Zimbabwe in Cashel, Chimanimani. -Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

