ZIFA resume coaching courses

Sports Reporter

ZIFA is set to resume coaching courses next month to capacitate technical personnel ahead of the anticipated lifting of the FIFA suspension.

The association has sent out a circular to stakeholders indicating that they will start with the Level 1 and Level 2 courses, for coaches in the lower divisions of football.

“ZIFA advises all aspiring coaches that courses for local badges will resume in August. As always, level 1 and Level 2 courses are organised through provincial offices.

“Hence, all interested individuals should approach their provincial offices for assistance with the application and registration processes,” said the ZIFA statement.

However, the CAF courses are still frozen pending the fulfillment of conditions set by the continental football mother body. ZIFA were ordered to set up structures before they could apply for permission and assistance from CAF.

“The association is still working on satisfying conditions set by CAF in order to be allowed to conduct CAF coaching courses.

“One of the critical conditions is to have a fully staffed technical directorate, which the current executive committee has committed to do.

“Refresher courses for all coaches will begin in September, and we are looking forward to conducting a CAF C coaching course in October,” said ZIFA.