President commissions multimillion-dollar gold plant

10 Jun, 2022 - 15:06 0 Views
President commissions multimillion-dollar gold plant President Mnangagwa commissioned a multimillion-dollar gold plant

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned a multimillion-dollar gold plant in Makaha, Mudzi district as more investors continue to show confidence in the Second Republic’s quest to attain a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023.

The official opening of Radnor Mining, a partnership between local and Chinese investors will see the unlocking of value from the country’s abundant mineral resources.

“Such investments, enhanced exploration activities, the resuscitation of closed mines, opening of new mines, expansion of existing mines and adoption of new and more efficient mining techniques are contributing to the realisation of our mining sector target of a US$12 billion mining sector by 2023,” said President Mnangagwa.

