ZINA chasing Netball World Cup qualification

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Netball Association president Letitia Chipandu says they are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to have the senior national team qualify for next year’s Netball World Cup in South Africa.

The Gems are scheduled to participate in the Confederation of Southern Africa National Associations (COSANA) Tri-Nations that takes off this Sunday in Malawi.

The tournament is running until June 16.

The three participating countries – Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi – are set to field both senior and Under-19 teams.

“Going to COSANA is going to help the Gems to prepare well for World Cup qualifiers. It’s going to help the technical team to see where their strengths are and where their weaknesses are, so that if there is something they can do, they do it before the World Cup qualifiers.

“It is also serving as preparation for Manchester games which are also meant to enhance or to give more practice to the Gems as we prepare towards the World Cup qualifiers.

“World Cup qualifiers are a very important event to netball because we have been to the World Cup (before), we want to maintain the momentum.

“And we are also aware there is going to be a lot of tough competition as African countries have prepared to qualify for the World Cup, which is being hosted by South Africa,” said Chipandu.

Zimbabwe have been invited to play friendly games against some of the top European countries in Manchester, England, from July 17 to 24.

Zimbabwe made their maiden appearance at the Netball World Cup in 2019 and were placed eighth in the 16-team tournament.